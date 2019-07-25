Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.80.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Okta stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.20. 18,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -132.58 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $140.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $2,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $184,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,388 shares of company stock valued at $40,980,414. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Okta by 2.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Okta by 76.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 122.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 2.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Okta by 13.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

