Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Amarin makes up 0.2% of Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings in Amarin were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Amarin by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 904,624 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Amarin by 56.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,612,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Amarin by 395.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 815,616 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Amarin by 20.3% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 761,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 128,463 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Amarin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amarin news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 27,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $487,943.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stack sold 51,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,158,359.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,159 shares of company stock worth $13,728,330. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

AMRN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.49. 6,787,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,914,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 450.07% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $51.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

