OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $5,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,565,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,066,000 after buying an additional 264,027 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 340,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 32.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 854,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 208,582 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 164,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

