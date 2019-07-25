Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

OCUL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on Obsidian Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities set a $9.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Jaguar Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of OCUL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,233. The company has a market cap of $193.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.16. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 165.85% and a negative net margin of 2,956.91%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,099. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Goldstein bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 229,248 shares of company stock worth $669,811. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 51,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

