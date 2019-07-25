Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Lowered by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 139,155 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.12% of Occidental Petroleum worth $45,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 543,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 54,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,690,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 331,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $560,842,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.14. 6,551,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,757,951. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.16.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

In other news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.61 per share, for a total transaction of $203,401.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,131.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $243,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,757.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,851. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.