NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

NVE has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years. NVE has a payout ratio of 148.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $68.99 on Thursday. NVE has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 55.22% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

In related news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $83,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

