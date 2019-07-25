Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $14.26. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 10,100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 234.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 29,675 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 202,116 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

