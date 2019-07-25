Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $14.26. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 10,100 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.
Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NAD)
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
