Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $74.21 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 8467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.99.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Novocure had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Novocure alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Sunday, May 26th. Wedbush set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $324,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 853,970 shares of company stock valued at $48,748,770. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Novocure during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Novocure by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,049,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,563,000 after buying an additional 92,084 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Novocure by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,029,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Novocure by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.31.

About Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.