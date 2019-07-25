Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NCLH. Buckingham Research set a $30.00 price target on Andersons and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. 576,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,019. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 10,805 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $621,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,373.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,698. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,258,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,134,000 after buying an additional 174,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,188,000 after buying an additional 416,956 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,359,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,583,000 after buying an additional 195,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

