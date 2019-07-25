Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $368.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.28.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $11.75 on Thursday, reaching $354.72. 1,886,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,721. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $358.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $14,579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,493,327.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $598,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,903 shares of company stock worth $15,484,440 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,450,000 after buying an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 782,858 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 610,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 577,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.