Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ FY2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOG. Northland Securities set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $132.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.86 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 9,921.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,124,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,995,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 1,824,622 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $2,321,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $1,507,000.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 1,000,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $2,060,123.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $2,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

