North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,971 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $21.91. 186,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,749. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

