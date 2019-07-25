North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 483,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 60,625 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. 4,108,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,849. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.