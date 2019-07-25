North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $173,259,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,904,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,668,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,293,000 after buying an additional 1,045,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,812,000 after buying an additional 1,006,414 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,246,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,591. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.