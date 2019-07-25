North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 3,600 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Southern were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after buying an additional 1,188,667 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Southern by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 22,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Southern by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $212,985.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,862.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 750,397 shares of company stock worth $41,266,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.36. 3,231,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.20. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

