Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Buys 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,486,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 663,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,607,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,420.00 price target (up from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,346.45.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,132.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,650. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market cap of $795.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total value of $96,038.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $203,601.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403 shares of company stock worth $461,293. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

