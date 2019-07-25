Noble Financial Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Stock analysts at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 358.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ ONTX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,156. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.69.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.18). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 3,153.42%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 10,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $30,923.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,765 shares of company stock worth $40,646. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Onconova Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

