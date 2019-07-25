NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 58.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,345 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 68,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 106,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in AMETEK by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.23. 970,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $495,777.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,702. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

