NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,738 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,816,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,448,000 after acquiring an additional 290,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,729,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,525,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 11.0% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 275.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 637,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,370,000 after acquiring an additional 467,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 22.9% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 635,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 118,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSXP. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Twilio to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.95. 463,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 47.98%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.50%.

In other news, VP Kevin J. Mitchell bought 7,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.50 per share, with a total value of $356,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. Mitchell bought 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $130,270.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,270.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

