NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,068,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at $141,233,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,378,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,856,000 after purchasing an additional 652,024 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the first quarter valued at $22,243,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 770,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 301,591 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.51 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,075. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.