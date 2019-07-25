NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,289,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,613,000 after buying an additional 692,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,495,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,007,000 after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,171,000 after buying an additional 317,708 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,020,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,791,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 28.3% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,677,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,678,000 after buying an additional 369,946 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.98. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $118.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

