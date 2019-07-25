NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,273 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 50.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $281,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,340.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 5,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $107,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,243.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,410. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,516,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,004. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

