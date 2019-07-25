NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.69 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 228.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,398,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,540,000 after buying an additional 973,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 114.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,194,000 after buying an additional 644,911 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 26.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,961,000 after buying an additional 306,824 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

AAP traded down $8.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.03. 1,676,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,415. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $186.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.33.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

