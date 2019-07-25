NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 26,235 GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 118.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

In other news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 15,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $1,161,520.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,924.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney purchased 15,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.87 per share, with a total value of $1,000,035.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,594.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,907. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 960,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,584. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. GrubHub had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $323.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

