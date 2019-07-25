NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other NMI news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $114,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $129,179.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,015 shares of company stock valued at $382,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.54. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 39.95%. The company had revenue of $81.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

