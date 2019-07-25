NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on August 14th

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

NGL Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years. NGL Energy Partners has a payout ratio of -354.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.5%.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.05.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Raymond sold 176,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $2,628,313.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,584,789.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

