Nexus Investment Management Inc. Takes $259,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.58. 8,635,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,200,561. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

