Nexus Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,820 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.6% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 5,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.32. 3,120,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.99.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

