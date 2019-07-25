Nexus Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,446 shares during the quarter. Encana comprises approximately 0.7% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECA. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Encana by 188.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,195,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343,259 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Encana by 49.4% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 34,570,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,490,000 after buying an additional 11,430,978 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Encana by 97.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,378,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,370,000 after buying an additional 9,568,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encana during the fourth quarter valued at $48,974,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Encana by 37.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,775,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,408,000 after buying an additional 7,871,376 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Encana news, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister acquired 5,650 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $36,838.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,016.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 5,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,549.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 111,450 shares of company stock valued at $585,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ECA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Encana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE:ECA traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $4.39. 19,068,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,599,951. Encana Corp has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Encana had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Encana’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

