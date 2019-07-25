Nexus Investment Management Inc. Has $31.44 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 4.4% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar General worth $31,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.72. 1,703,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.84. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $96.37 and a 1 year high of $145.06.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

