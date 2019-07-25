Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.21 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,424 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.