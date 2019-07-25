New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Purchases New Stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COMM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Commscope by 29.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 500,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Commscope during the first quarter worth $639,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 11.6% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the first quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the first quarter worth $6,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.84.

Shares of COMM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 114,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,407. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $32.48.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,482,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 3,500 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

