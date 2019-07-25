New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Invests $498,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Chevron by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 94,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.72.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $125.63. 4,420,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,939. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $128.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

