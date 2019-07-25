New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Acquires 2,000 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Range Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 94,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 270,288 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 110,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Range Resources alerts:

In other Range Resources news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 11,100 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $100,344.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,734.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,007,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965,474. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47. Range Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $748.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.08%.

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.