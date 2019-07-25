New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,450 Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,201,000 after acquiring an additional 448,325 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 794.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 432,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,140,000 after acquiring an additional 384,410 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,213,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,832,000 after acquiring an additional 360,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,000,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,099,000 after acquiring an additional 207,423 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.72. 1,177,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,037. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $100.62 and a 52 week high of $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Longbow Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.36.

In other Marriott International news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $1,113,207.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,155.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Grissen sold 13,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,872,929.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,636,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,926 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

