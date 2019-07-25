New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 68.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

ELAN traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,546. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,750 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $251,022.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

