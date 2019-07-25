New England Research & Management Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNE. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sony by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sony by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Sony by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 287,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 60.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sony by 128.6% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $36.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.89. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2,127.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,040.96 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $41.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.