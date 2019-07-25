New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,489,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 233,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.81. 38,313,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,160,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $234.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.95. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $425.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.