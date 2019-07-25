New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Cut to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. New Age Beverages has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Analysts forecast that New Age Beverages will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $114,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 402,432 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 626,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 194,180 shares during the period. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in New Age Beverages in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 1,202.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 143,134 shares during the period. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

