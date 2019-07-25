Netflix (NFLX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently:

7/19/2019 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/18/2019 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $183.00 to $188.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $470.00 to $450.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2019 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $470.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $320.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $420.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Netflix was given a new $440.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $460.00 to $420.00.

7/17/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $515.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $500.00. They wrote, “We also remind investors that traditional media companies remain hampered in their ability to compete against NFLX given their current high monetization of the existing PayTV model (read: they are loath to create a product that drives consumers from traditional PayTV), not to mention media investor focus on short term margins. As NFLX gains scale, we expect further material price increases, while also still substantial increases in subscriber totals and eventually a rapid expansion in NFLX profitability, which we see reaching an ultimate ~35% EBITDA margin by ‘25 as investment in expanding content slows materially + new market launch/marketing costs dissipate + NFLX realizes scale efficiencies, all of which drive our ~$40 in EPS by ’25.””

7/12/2019 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $350.00.

7/10/2019 – Netflix had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $350.00. They wrote, “We increase our price target to $370 driven by a higher implied target multiple and slightly higher international estimates. Pivoting to churn reduction content strategy as domestic scale reached and content competition intensifies. The primary driver of gross adds to SVOD services is first run, high quality original series. NFLX has been successful in this category, most recently by reporting 41M HH watching Stranger Things season 3 in the first five days of launch. However, binge watching drives the need to create even more content. In order to fill the time between original series NFLX has increasingly focused on individual originals like comedy specials, documentaries and movies.””

6/24/2019 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2019 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2019 – Netflix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/3/2019 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $395.00.

6/1/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.76. 2,782,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,870,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $19,352,245.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 182.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

