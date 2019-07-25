Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.0% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,342,932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,427,434,000 after acquiring an additional 148,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded up $9.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.62. The stock had a trading volume of 535,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $386.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 122.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on United Continental from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.51 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.47.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

