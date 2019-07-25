Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEOG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NEOG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.19. 5,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Neogen has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $468,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,845.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,721,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,273 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,975. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $49,259,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,597,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,074,000 after acquiring an additional 492,494 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,064,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after acquiring an additional 221,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $7,838,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Neogen by 153.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 108,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.