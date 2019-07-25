Neil Murray Sells 35,000 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,711,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,986,665 shares in the company, valued at $97,167,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Neil Murray sold 235,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $10,805,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Neil Murray sold 139,496 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $6,506,093.44.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -690.43, a PEG ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.13. Mimecast Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 936.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 88,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 83,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

