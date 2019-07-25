Nectar Price Hits $0.0613 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $32.15, $5.60 and $50.98. Nectar has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $547.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00038490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002947 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00133959 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005740 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004311 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054942 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000606 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $50.98, $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $24.43, $18.94, $51.55, $5.60 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

