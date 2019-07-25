Nebulas Price Hits $0.92 on Major Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $44.59 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00009431 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Allcoin, Neraex and Binance. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $579.30 or 0.05961612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001258 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001357 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 104,182,339 coins and its circulating supply is 48,627,715 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, BCEX, Neraex, Allcoin, OKEx, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

