nDEX (NDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $335.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded 4% lower against the dollar. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $22,214.00 and approximately $335.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00289772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.01663319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024501 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00119833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000621 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

