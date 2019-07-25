Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Posts Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Navient had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NAVI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $15.06. 359,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,040. Navient has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $15.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60.

Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.70.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 9,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $122,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Navient by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Navient by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 452,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 111,785 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Navient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,769,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,602,000 after purchasing an additional 228,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

