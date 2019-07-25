Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.20 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.19-1.32 EPS.

BABY stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.75. 139,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.36. Natus Medical has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABY shares. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,458.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Austin Francis Noll III sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $376,627.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,278.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,239. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

