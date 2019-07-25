Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.35 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.19-1.32 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Natus Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BABY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.75. 153,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.33. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $923.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Austin Francis Noll III sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $376,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,278.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,239. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

