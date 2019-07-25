National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.77.

NYSE:AGI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.71. 99,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

